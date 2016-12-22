MUGABE OUT : Diaspora Fights For Vote

Vimbai Mavherudze | Both at home and abroad the majority of Zimbabweans understand that independence is not the mere displacement of a white minority government by a black majority government.

We have come to understand and appreciate that independence entails more than just a change in government. Independence is therefore the constant and continuous existence of a social, political or economic state and if such a state is deemed desirable, must be rigorously defended, protected and perfected.

We understand the project of our national independence from foreign colonial domination and imperialism as entailing the material and substantive realisation of all human rights and among such rights include the right to vote in a free and fair process that is just and equitable ultimately guaranteeing government by the people. This universal understanding manifests itself through the provisions of our current constitution. Elections are the single most effective and most important method by which the will of the people can be communicated. Extending participation in the electoral process to eligible voters currently living in the diaspora as per the dictates of our constitution ensures a legitimate and stable government thereby enabling it to confidently carry the hopes of Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

An estimated 4 million Zimbabweans live in the diaspora today. This is roughly a third of the country’s population and consequently its electorate. This monumental displacement of a sizeable chunk of the Zimbabwean population cannot be attributed to the free and isolated will of those who have chosen to seek greener pastures elsewhere. The displacement and scattering of Zimbabweans all over the world that we witness today is the direct result of the perennial social, economic and political crises that have inhibited the country’s progress for nearly two decades. Out of this jungle environment where only the fittest survive, many are forced to leave the country in search of opportunities for themselves and their families.

The patriotism and loyalty that Zimbabweans living in the diaspora have towards their country must not be subject to debate, just as we can never measure the degree of patriotism of Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe itself. It is thus unacceptable and in light of the prevalent socio economic circumstances in Zimbabwe for some to demand Zimbabweans to return back to Zimbabwe and cast votes as an outward demonstration of their patriotism and love for country. Migration does not result in the extinguishment of fundamental citizenship rights, it is on this unnegotiable standpoint that the call for a Zimbabwean diaspora vote is premised.

Universal Adult suffrage is fully enshrined the 2013 Constitution. Section 3(2)(b)(iii) of the Constitution establishes “adequate representation of the electorate’’ as a guiding and inviolable tenet of governance in Zimbabwe, binding all organs of state in Zimbabwe including Parliament and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Adequate representation of the electorate cannot be attained without a third of the electorate participating in the electoral process. It is thus unthinkable how a free and fair electoral process would be conducted without the diaspora vote as demanded by the Constitution. Section 67 is perhaps more vindicative of the call for a Diaspora Vote as it declares: “Every Zimbabwean Citizen has the right to free, fair and regular elections for any elective public office established in terms of this Constitution or any other law’’. This provision not only establishes a right to vote, but also qualifies an individual or collective right to free and fair regular elections. This clear right in Zimbabwe’s supreme law implores and emboldens us to agitate for the extension of the electoral process to include Zimbabwe’s diaspora community. Nowhere near this entrenched provision is the right limited to a specific geographical area or restricted to within the borders of Zimbabwe. Any law or conduct that is inconsistent with the Constitution must be declared to be invalid. Zimbabwe’s current electoral code or dispensation cannot stand constitutional muster so long as it does not provide for the diaspora vote.

It is for this reason that the Electoral Act must be challenged before the courts to the extent of its constitutional inconsistency. As Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora we have every reason to unite and mobilise in demanding the ability to exercise our right to vote as provided for by our Constitution. Critiques of this call point to the financial difficulties that come with extending the right to vote to compatriots but that is pre-emptive of the Constitutional mandate of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in ensuring that a constitutionally compliant electoral process is observed. It is therefore both incumbent upon ZEC and government to find the financial means in providing for the diaspora vote, just as it does for Zimbabweans living in Zimbabwe.

Sceptics of the diaspora vote also tend to ignore one evident and obvious reality which is that the Zimbabwean economy heavily relies on remittances sent by citizens living abroad. This fact is a clear statement of the dominant role that Zimbabwean expatriates play in the economic sustenance of their country. This means that apart from a constitutional and legal claim, there exists a substantive economic basis or leverage to demand that the electoral dispensation be extended abroad.

The Diaspora Vote Coalition is a conglomerate of non-governmental organisations, activists, ordinary citizens, political parties and movements and churches rallying behind the call for the right to vote to be extended to Zimbabwean citizens living in the diaspora. This Coalition is committed to pursuing all avenues to ensure that this sacrosanct democratic right is fully realised. Under this one umbrella we find the full expression of our patriotism as Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. It is the imperative of our citizenship in the beautiful land we call our home and country to ensure that a free and fair democratic electoral process is carried out, one that ultimately reflects our collective will as a people regardless of where we might physically find ourselves.

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Coalition

Information and Publicity

Contact: Diasporavotecoalition@gmail.com

