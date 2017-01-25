MUGABE OUT: Grace Mugabe ex-Hubby Stands With Malema

Grace Mugabe’s estranged ex-husband, Stanley Goreraza has reportedly thrown his weight behind Julius Malema’s comments that everyone in Zanu PF is a coward incapable of telling Robert Mugabe to quit and that the President was now old, and clearly incapable of dispensing his duties.

Writing on Social Network site Facebook, Goreraza tore into his fellow comrades.

“Hypocrites are usually cowards and cowards are always liars who don’t mean what they say and say what they don’t mean. There is absolutely no defense for putting a 93 year old man to the punitive job of President with its rigorous and exhausting demands which will suck the life out of a very old man who requires assistance in simple things like walking and planting a tree.”

The statement follows hot on the heels of massive protestations first by the commander in chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, himself a former student of Mugabeism.

“President Mugabe has reached a stage where he can’t do anything to you. He’s finished.” said Malema, during an EFF plenium in Braamfontein on Monday.

“Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe cannot even control a spade,” he told reporters.

Grace Mugabe’s former husband echoed similar statements, adding that, “Unless of course you are trying to kill this old man because you are not enough of a man to tell the truth with the evident truth being the old man is way past his rest time. When you love someone, you tell them the truth, be it pleasant or unpleasant.”

In his presser, Malema had echoed similar sentiments, “We say this out of love, not because we hate him. We celebrate Mugabe, we celebrate what he has done. But grandpa it’s enough,”

Goreraza added that the truth was problematic within Zanu PF.

“But the truth will never be told in Zanu PF because nothing is more feared there than the truth. The truth would mean waking Zanupf from its dreams, fictitious dreams which everyone is required to believe in. The truth is reality and reality in Zanupf is a creation of Zanu PF’s enemies. Whoever speaks in realistic language becomes a sellout who could wake others from blissful dreams in which poverty is empowerment and misery inspires celebratory whistling and ululation.” – Kuluma Africa