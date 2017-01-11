Mugabe Removes Mnangagwa

By Duncan Banda| President Robert Mugabe has removed his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa and placed his counterpart, Phelekezela Mphoko as Acting Head Of State.

The development comes amid a storm over who is the Big Boss, as Mnangagwa was in a supposed “coup plot” by his ‘agent’ Energy Mutodi ranked as more powerful than Mugabe. Mutodi says Mugabe is now number (4) four in the politburo as Mnangagwa takes the number one (1) lead in power and influence.

Mphoko has with effect from yesterday taken over the job and will preside until the end of the month, when Mugabe returns from his traditional annual leave.

Mnangagwa, had been acting in the same capacity from the time Mugabe commenced his annual leave in December last year.

Mugabe’s spokesperson, George Charamba confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

“Honourable Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko assumes the capacity of Acting President from tomorrow (today) 10th January, 2017, in the absence of His Excellency the President R.G Mugabe, who is still on his traditional annual leave,” said Charamba.

“Vice President Mphoko will act up to the end of this month when His Excellency the President is expected back in the Office.”