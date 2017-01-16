Mugabe Scared Of Magaya ?

1
threatened…President Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe, government, and the entire parliament are all scared of Zimbabwe’s spiritist prophets, a top MP says.

Speaking on the sidelines of an interview with ZimEye.com on the Olinda – Stunner matter, womens rights activist, HON Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga said the state might never act against man of the cloth who abuse the public because government and parliament office holders dread encroaching into the so called “supernatural.” She gave the example of CIO minister Kembo Mohadi who sold himself to necromancer Shepherd Bushiri last year.

  • Mbuva Yesango

    Mugabe knows that his grandson is Magaya’s son