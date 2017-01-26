Mugabe To Sit On Top Of Skeleton Graveyard Celebrating Own Birthday

David J Mkandla | The 21st February is the horrific day many here remember when hundreds of their relatives were cruelly massacred in cold blood in 1983 in the Matobo fields, the same place President Robert Mugabe wants to celebrate his birthday next month. But as Mugabe enjoys his BirthDay bash sitting on the same area field, locals here will on the other hand be mourning the Death Day of their many loved ones.

There is rage, revulsion, fear, disappointment and need to seek justice from the survivors of the mass killings, recently upgraded to genocide by Genocide Watch. The Catholic report says over 20 000 Ndebele speaking people were killed, thousands more injured while 60 000 women and minors were raped by the trigger happy Fifth Brigade and the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives. Pregnant women were bayonneted to death, families burnt in their houses, in what was a crime against humanity breaching the Genocide Convention of 1948.

The traumatised Matobo community say there will never be national healing in Zimbabwe unless if the genocide victims are given reparations, something Mugabe has ignored.

The state media reports that the Zanu PF national youth leadership has described the 2017 edition of 21st February Movement celebrations as instructive to the revolutionary party’s youths’ commitment to safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.

The youths say this year’s celebrations come at a time they are reinvigorated and inspired to maintain the legendary iconic status of patriotism symbolised by the illustrious life of President Robert Mugabe.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youths Affairs Kudzai Chipanga and Zanu PF youth league national secretary for finance Tongai Kasukuwere said the stage has been set.

The girl child has been empowered and given equal access to opportunities thanks to the policies of President Mugabe, added Zanu PF Kuwadzana legislator Betty Kaseke.

The youth leaders say the celebrations come at a time they are committed to ensure they decimate the opposition through the ballot in the harmonised elections to be held next year.

The annual 21st February Movement celebrations are slated for Matopos in Matabeleland South at a date to be announced.