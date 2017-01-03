‘Mugabe Will Not Allow Mnangagwa To Rule’

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe hates the Karanga people to the core such that he will never hand over power to anyone from the tribe, it has emerged.

Respected and renowned historian Takavira Zhou has described the nonagerian as someone who hates the Karangas with passion, adding the veteran leader will never hand over power to a Karanga speaking person.

Mugabe chose to attend a low key official opening of an information centre after snubbing the official opening of the Simon Muzenda Museum last month.

Political analysts described Mugabe’s stance as a reflection of his bias against the Karanga People.

Zhou said Mugabe did not have any respect for the people of Masvingo and his selection of ministers was biased towards Zezuru speaking people.

“Mugabe opted to go Supa Mandiwanzira’ s low key event because they are related. That is typical of Mugabe. He is selfish and he hates Karangas to the core.This implies that Mugabe will never hand over power to a Karanga speaking person,” said Zhou.

Two factions are fighting to control political affairs in Zanu PF.One faction known as the G-40 is said to be backing the First Lady Grace Mugabe while the Team Lacoste is backing Midlands godfather and Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, a powerful Karanga speaking politician is positioning himself to succeed Mugabe .