Mugabe’s Age Not An Election Issue

By Dr Masimba Mavaza, IN the just ended ZANU PF annual conference the party unanimously chose the president R G MUgabe to be the sole candidate in 2018. This was accepted by the party and raised eyebrows in the opposition.

If indeed Mugabe’s age was a national concern the opposition should be ululating in anticipation of a walk over in 2018. But because Mugabe despite his age is a threat to the opposition they complain and get worked up about the affairs of ZANU PF forgetting their own parties.

The opposition only complaints about the other party at the expense of their own party.

Complaining is when you speak negatively about a situation without any intent to change it. This is a big time waster and a strategy used by the opposition to their own peril.

Those opposing the choice of ZANU PF are pursuing good things that are not theirs and are wasting their time.

This happens a lot in political scenes

Just because something looks good, feels so good it doesn’t mean its yours. Mugabe is ZANU PF at conference level and Zimbabwe at National level.

In politics you can pursue a nice opportunity and miss your bigger opportunity, knowing which is your opportunity takes political intelligence.

*3) Relying on people who end up not doing things on time or who disappoint and then you have to look for someone more suitable

Its surprising that doing things speedily is usually a waste of time changing leaders in a hurry is not a sign of wisdom.

The usual get there quick schemes will crumble then you will have to start over properly. Many people never realise this and they keep trying short cuts all their lives. ZANU PF has taken a stance which is in their own right good and plausible.

Age is obviously no guarantee of good judgment for a politician But the idea that age brings wisdom and maturity is what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they spelled out in the Constitution that a president of the Republic Of Zimbabwe must be at least 45 and there is no age limit on leaving office.

Taking the office at the age of 45 shows that there is an expectation of growing in the office.

Some note that 92 was “older” when the Constitution was written average life expectancy was much higher than it is was about 40 years ago though that’s a misleading average that counts the many who died at birth or in early childhood. Founding Father and Vice president J Nkomo lived to the age of 82.

But there’s no move to let anyone old enough to vote, run for any office, including the presidency. The world does this, and backers say it’s only fair. Critics worry that some wildly popular young entertainer such as Chamisa or Job might sweep into office on the youth vote. Not to fret. Another provision of the Constitution would not block old people to become or remain presidents and since older Zimbabweans vote far more reliably than younger ones, there’s not much chance (yet) of a president Who is immature to grace the state house.

Even the slogan cheer leaders always say youth are the leaders of tomorrow so as for today the leader must be mature and fully ripe.

The only time a leader is young is in a coup or monarchy. The young leaders are usually motivated by show off and pure immaturity. This will impact on their leadership skills. The young leaders demand to be called in a mature manner while the old prefers a young man’s jacket indeed age has no boundaries if it is upwards and it introduces great maturity and serious composure

There is no country where age is a limitation to leadership if it is upward. Age becomes an issue when it is downwards.

The resolution to retain Mugabe is pregnant with wisdom and full of political maturity.

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk