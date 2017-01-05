Mugabe’s Cabinet Reshuffle

Staff Reporter | Prominent lawyer and human rights activist Brian Kagoro has predicted an imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Robert Mugabe.

Writing on Facebook Kagoro said, “Well, unlike the prophets, I see no high profile death. But looming and telling reshuffle at cabinet, military & provincial levels.”

The analyst who is based in Addis Ababa further predicted, “And unexpected rise of tourist numbers (27%) . I see Coalitions forming & disbanding. And surprising Zanu PF political realignments.”

Mugabe has been under pressure to carry out a cabinet reshuffle that will get rid of deadwood and corrupt ministers.

  • TJINGABABILI

    WHY NOT GET RID OF HIMSELF! HE HAS OVERSTAYED HIS WELCOME!