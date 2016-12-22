Mugabe’s MP Collapses and Dies | BREAKING NEWS

President Robert Mugabe’s MP for Mwenezi East, Joshua Moyo has collapsed and died, a day after the Head Of State set his eyes for the far east.

CIO sources Thursday afternoon told ZimEye.com, Moyo (popularly known as Mazebra) collapsed after suffering a stroke today.

Moyo’s death comes less than 2 years after rising to the parliamentary post last year, 2015.

Mugabe himself reportedly once suffered a similar attack but survived, and this is evidenced in his current speech problems – (CLICK HERE TO READ).

Meanwhile a statement from ZANU PF was awaited, and full details surrounding the death were sketchy at the time of writing. More to follow…

