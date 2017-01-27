Mugabe’s Rice Looted

By Ray Nkosi | Hungry Doctors and nurses at Gwanda Provincial Hospital are reported to have shared amongst themselves five tonnes of rice donated to patients by the Chinese through the Presidential Feeding Scheme programme.

Impeccable sources within the hospital told ZimEye.com that the hospital received 169 bags of 50kg rice late last year meant for patients but the hospital authorities instead shared 100 bags amongst doctors and nurses as well as the general staff at the hospital.

The sources said each person got almost 20kg of rice.

“Sometime before Christmas we got notice that we were supposed to collect a bucket of rice each; everyone at the hospital excluding student nurses benefited and everyone was meant to sign on collection,” said one of the sources in confidence.

“We thought this was a benevolent gesture from government since we have not yet received our annual bonuses,” said added.

The sources said that they have since been ordered by the Department of Social Welfare to reimburse the hospital of the rice.

“However, we are now being ambushed to return the “stolen” rice at the behest of the Social Welfare ministry who are saying we were not meant to benefit,” said the source.

Although Dr. Chimberengwa could not be reached for comment authoritative sources said the rice was distributed to staff members after management felt it was likely to go bad whilst being kept at the hospital.

“If indeed the rice was not meant for us we are willing to pay back but we should not be held at ransom as nurses because the decision came from the top,” said a nurse.