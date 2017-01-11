Mujuru Aide Pushed Out

Ray Nkosi | Zimbabwe People First President Joice Mujuru’s planned rush to solve the crisis bedeviling her party in Bulawayo later this month might come a little too late as the situation quickly gets out of hand.

Very reliable sources within ZimPF in Bulawayo have revealed to ZimEye.com that the door is fast closing on party Provincial Chair Lady Pastor Esnath Bulayani, who might not be able to see her leadership survive up to the scheduled month end visit by Mujuru.

Bulayani who is a very close aide to Mujuru is reportedly facing a huge insurgence from party members who are pushing for her immediate resignation on allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

The sources who claim to be highly placed within the party outlined a list of accusations levelled against the Chair-lady who is rumoured to habour Vice President ambitions in the party.

According to the sources Bulayani is reported to have failed to account for an unspecified amount of money received from donors last year when the party held it’s first of Mujuru’s provincial star rallies to launch the party in the region. The sources believe the money unaccounted for could be around $5 000.

The former Welshman Ncube led MDC losing parliamentary candidate in the 2013 elections is also accused of siphoning funds from business persons and other members of the public on the promise of providing them “a rare opportunity to meet Mujuru” and to be appointed into positions within the party leadership structures. Efforts to get Bulayani were fruitless at the time of going to press.