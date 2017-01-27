Mujuru Dashes To Matebeleland

Namhla Ntandwa | Zimbabwe People First President Joice Mujuru will this weekend make an urgent trip to Bulawayo to meet with the faction ridden provincial executive in a bid to solve factional fights and serve the party from imminent collapse.

Sources very close to the former Vice President indicated to ZimEye.com that Mujuru will be in the city to meet the provincial executives who have been on each other’s throats over who should be her Vice President in the party.

So dirty have been the factional fights that members have even resorted to death threats against each other. In another incident senior members of the party are alleged to have gone all out to drag members of the State Security to harass a youth member at his home for allegedly not being loyal to them.

The province is reportedly heavily divided between the nomination of Provincial Chairlady Esnath Bulayani and former Peoples’ Democratic Party Vice President Samuel Sipepa Nkomo for the vice presidency.

Mujuru is likely to get an extremely hostile reception in the city as members of the youth league have be threatening a massive demonstration against her and the entire provincial executive.

According to sources some members of the provincial executive committee have been busy mobilising thugs to be on stand by to assault their rivals in case things don’t go their way at the meeting.

According to the sources, the rival groups have previously brought thugs on each other during provincial committee meetings where heavy insults and threats are reportedly always the case in the meetings.