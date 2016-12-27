Mujuru Fires Another Top Official

Staff Reporter | ZimEye.com is reliably informed that the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First Party has dismissed yet another provincial chairman within a space of two weeks.

Sources within the party’s top office told ZimEye.com that Matabeleland South provincial chairman Leonard Matutu who has been under speculation for possible removal from his position has finally met his fate.

The sources indicate that Matutu was removed from the chairmanship allegedly for incompetence and poor leadership which has made the province the weakest in the country in terms of membership and organisation.

Matutu is said to have been served with his relegation instructions on Christmas eve making him the second Matabeleland ZimPF chairman to be fired in as many weeks. Max Mkhandla of Matabeleland North was also removed from his position two weeks ago for almost the same allegations.

The sources further revealed that Matutu was long in line for being removed as provincial chairman after he was rejected by the people from Matabeleland South for his violent campaign for ZANU PF in the 2008 elections where he led a militia of ZANU PF youth beating up people and burning their houses.