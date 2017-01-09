Mujuru Hits Back At Vulgar ‘Demented’ Mahofa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | The Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First has described recent vulgar utterances by Masvingo State Minister Shuvai Ben Mahofa as uncultured, adding that the veteran politician must step down as she does not deserve to be in national leadership.

In a story published by ZimEye.com two days ago, Mahofa known for her penchant for vitriol spat venom at Mujuru likening the former Vice President to human faeces.

Mahofa made the controversial remarks while addressing party supporters at last week’s rally at Gwindingwi High School in Bikita. Zim PF Provincial Spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando, said Mahofa’s comments indicate that she is suffering from senile dementia.

“We are dealing with people who think of bottom power and individuals who got their positions of power through unholy sexual relationships. These people are possessed by the Jezebelic spirit. Mahofa and her ilk have always thrived on ‘prostitute-beerhall ‘ language.Let us not forget that Mahofa is suffering from senile dementia,”said Chitando.

Chitando said Mahofa’s remarks would not deter the Zim PF family ahead of the Bikita West by-election.

“We will not be dampened by Mahofa’s reckless comments. Shuvai’s empty head knowns nothing except violence and beerhall language. The people of Masvingo and Bikita West Constituency in particular are not surprised by Shuvai’s (Mahofa) utterances .After the closure of Masvingo’s Farai Beerhall, Mahofa and her like-minded politicians are now uttering beerhall language from Benjamin Burombo Building-which is a sad trend for Masvingo Province and the nation,”said Chitando.