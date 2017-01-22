Mujuru Suffers Second Loss, As Col. Makova Resigns

Ray Nkosi | Following the heavy unexpected loss to ZANU PF in the just ended Bikita West by-election, ZimEye.com is reliably informed that big heads have begun to roll in the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First.

Sources in the party have indicated that the Masvingo provincial chairman for the struggling new opposition party Retired Colonel Claudiuos Makova, has tendered in his resignation.

According to the sources Colonel Makova informed his resignation to Mujuru mid morning Sunday shortly after results of the by-election were released.

“Makova has informed the President of the party Dr Joice Mujuru that he has resigned as the Provincial Chairmanship after admitting misinforming the National Steering Committee on the party’s preparedness and decision to contest the by-election,” said the sources.

The sources claim that Makova misinformed the President and the party into contesting the Bikita West by-election against a resolution by the Provincial executive not to contest the by election.

Zimbabwe People First (Zim PF) polled a paltry 2000 votes against ZANU PF’s 13 000 votes in the one sided election.

“The Masvingo Provincial Executive committee had advised the party President Dr Joice Mujuru not to contest the by election as the party was busy on structure formation , so it wasn’t ready for this by election. Makova however went behind the Provincial Executive and convinced Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa (party elders) to allow the party to contest the by election,” revealed the sources.

The angry sources celebrated Makova’s alleged resignation claiming that the Province was already gearing up to have him dismissed.

“Dr Mujuru was correctly advised by the ZimPF Provincial Executive not to contest and she sounded in agreement only for Makova to play his dirty games. Makova has put the name of the party into disrepute and its best that he has resigned,” added the sources.

The Bikita West by election result has reignited the ZimPF fights in the Province, with some calling for alk those who supported Makova to relinquish their posts in the executive.

Comment and confirmation of the resignation has not yet been received from the party spokesperson Jealous Mawarire who could not b reached though a message was left for him in his phone.