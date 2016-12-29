Mujuru Wins Right To Challenge Mugabe Bond Notes Decree | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter |Former Vice President and Zimbabwe People First leader, Joice Mujuru has filed another bond notes challenge at the Constitutional Court.

Mujuru had earlier suffered a setback last August, after the Constitutional Court dismissed as premature her application seeking to block the introduction of bond notes. However, in a new development, Deputy Chief Justice Luke Malaba confirmed that the application could be brought back to the court since the notes have been introduced.

Before bond notes were introduced, Mujuru had gone to the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of a Presidential decree providing a legal framework for the introduction of bond notes as legal tender. President Mugabe issued a decree authorising the introduction of bond notes.

Mujuru filed her application in the Constitutional Court and listed President Mugabe, Parliament, Finance and Economic Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya and Attorney-General Advocate Prince Machaya as respondents.

The application has now been approved and filed through her lawyer Gift Nyandoro of Hamunakwadi and Nyandoro Law Chambers.