Museveni Appoints Son Adviser

Maj-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba rose rapidly through the ranks of the military, and was the commander of the Special Forces, with responsibility over his father’s security.

Last year, the president appointed his wife Janet as Minister of Education and Sports.

Her appointment came after Mr Museveni won a fifth term in elections rejected by the opposition as rigged.

Meanwhile, Mr Museveni has also promoted Brigadier Peter Elwelu, who commanded the forces which mounted an attack on King Charles Mumbere’s palace in the Rwenzururu region in November, to the post of chief of land forces.

The brigadier’s promotion is seen as reward for the operation, which led to the deaths of some 60 people.

The king is accused of leading a secessionist movement, and is in detention.

Defence Force chief Gen Katumba Wamala has lost his post and been given a junior ministerial post in the government.

He held the highest military office in Uganda, and the new appointment is seen as a demotion.

The army spokesman said the changes were normal and good for institutional growth. BBC