Musewe, There Will Be NO “Imminent Change” in Zim Until We Have Free Elections

Nomusa Garikayi |“The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation, and go to the grave with the song still in them,” warned Henry David Thoreau.

Thoreau could well have been talking of Zimbabwe, we have become a lost nation living in quiet desperation and hundreds of thousands of our people have gone to an early grave and they have never lived. What a criminal waste of humanity!

Zimbabweans have had the great misfortune in being caught between a rock, in the form of the regime, and a hard place, in the form of the opposition to whom the people have turned expecting help and sound advice. The nation is in this economic and political mess because President Mugabe and his cronies have ridden roughshod over the people’s freedoms, human rights and dignity of people. Instead of doing something to end the dictatorship and thus get out of the mess the people have dared to listen to the corrupt and incompetent politicians like Morgan Tsvangirai and Vince Musewe who have given the people false hope of getting out of the mess.

“I don’t want to be pessimistic but choose to believe that the only thing that’s constant is change and we must all embrace it. 2017 should be an eventful year as the country goes into its seasonal political activity as elections draw near,” said Musewe. See “Change imminent more than before” Bulawayo 24.

This is just Vince Musewe doing what he has been doing all those last few years; ignoring the reality and the facts on the ground to give his optimistic predictions based on his wishful thinking.

After years of denying that the democratic reforms were important for free, fair and credible elections, it took the rigged July 2013 elections to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends to change their minds. They grudgingly agreed that it was futile to contest any elections without implementing the reforms first. Sadly, not even one reform has been implemented to date nor is it likely that any will be implemented before the next elections.

So where is the justification for Vince Musewe’s optimistic prediction that change in coming. In his speech at the Zanu PF Masvingo conference last week, President Mugabe assured his party member that change was NOT coming!

“We have had all our opponents prostrated, so they are flattened on the ground. Havana ruzivo rwekuti voenda kupi, kupi – vakubata apa nepapa. (They are confused they do not where to go – what to do.)” he boasted.

“Externally, nyika dzokunze (outside countries), countries that have been hostile to us and all this time expected that Zanu-PF Government shall listen to them and that there shall be the regime change, have failed to achieve that.

“There has not been regime change and there shall not be a regime change. They stand defeated on that one. We have had I think quite some success in that area.”

President Mugabe and his Zanu PF party blatantly rigged the July 2013 elections and with no reforms it is clear they will do the same again in 2018. Whilst the national economic situation has continued to get worse for everyone else, the party’s economic fortune has never been better. The party took delivery of 350 new vehicles worth $10 million, paid $4 million the conference and still had cash to buy each of the conference delegates a Christmas hamper.

Zanu PF spent $4 billion, at least, bankrolling its vote rigging schemes in 2013; the regime will set to spend even more in the 2018 elections. Zanu PF is loaded as contrast to the opposition parties who are broke. When MDC failed to implement even one reform during the GNU, the party’s donors were so disappointed they deserted them in drove!

President Mugabe’s claim that there will be no regime change is founded on concrete facts as contrast to Musewe’s mirage of imminent change!

“On my mind is the question of what should we do differently to cause the results that we want?” continued the deluded Musewe.

“I am certainly looking forward to a closer working relationship with politicians community and civic leaders business leaders and social movements to chart an economic transformational blue print that we must sell to Zimbabweans so they can vote in their millions especially the youth. I also intend to launch a re-invent Zimbabwe campaign where we must imagine more and dream bigger and differently to change our language and expectations about the future.”

For the umpteenth time Musewe; we are not in this economic and political mess because we failed to produce “an economic transformational blue print”. We are in this mess because we have a corrupt and tyrannical dictatorship which has usurped the people freedoms and democratic rights including the right to a meaningful vote and even the right to life!

Zimbabwe is a de facto one-party dictatorship in which President Mugabe has boldly and ruthlessly imposed his no regime change mantra. He has been aided and abated in this by none other than the country’s corrupt and incompetent opposition leaders and analysts whose foolishness has the people chasing shadows whilst regime drags the nation deeper and deeper into the abyss.

“I did not wish to live what was not life, living is so dear; nor did I wish to practise resignation, unless it was quite necessary. I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life, to live so sturdily and Spartan-like as to put to rout all that was not life, to cut a broad swath and shave close, to drive life into a corner, and reduce it to its lowest terms…” Wrote Henry David Thoreau.

The only real change in Zimbabwe will come from the country holding its first free, fair and credible elections.

If we, the people of Zimbabwe, still do not know what must do to ensure we have free, fair and credible elections; 2 500 years after the Greeks instituted democracy and after 36 years of disastrous experimentation with autocracy; then we clearly deserve to continue to suffer and die in hopelessness and despair.

Thoreau’s “live deep and suck out all the marrow of life” is uplifting and inspiring. Musewe’s delusionary “imagine more and dream bigger” will only encourage those who have buried their heads in the sand all these years to ignore the fact that throughout all these years they have not lived!