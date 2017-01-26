Musona Signs for SA club

FC PLATINUM star forward Walter Musona has been snapped up by ambitious Absa Premiership side Polokwane City with the youngster leaving the Midlands outfit’s training base in Johannesburg to join his new teammates in Limpopo province.

Polokwane City, coached by Nkueni Mayala and home to former Dynamos goalkeeper George Chigova, are based in the Limpopo provincial capital.

A source in the FC Platinum camp in Johannesburg where coach Norman Mapeza and his boys are preparing for the 2017 season said the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year finalist left their base on Monday morning amid indications that he was going for medicals.

“It’s not an issue of trials, but from what we gather, the youngster has already charmed the Polokwane City technical bench. He left this morning for Limpopo province,” said the source.

FC Platinum’s media and liaison officer Chido Chizondo chose to be diplomatic.

“Polokwane City have expressed an interest in Musona and as I speak to you, the player has left our training camp in Johannesburg. Polokwane City want to have a look at him, but as a club we have already entered into negotiations with them,” said Chizondo.

Walter, younger brother to Warriors’ striker Knowledge who plies his trade for KV Oostende in Belgium, could make his Absa Premiership debut on February 8 when Polokwane City plays host to Maritzburg United as they resume their league campaign following a break due to the Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon. – State Media