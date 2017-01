War veterans and anti-Mugabe leader, Chris Mutsvangwa photo-bombed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the heroes acre today. A smiling Mutsvangwa, was conspicuous by his boisterous presence during the burial of the late Peter Chanetsa as he towered over the Acting President. PICTURES:

