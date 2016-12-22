Muzenda Family Attacks Mugabe

3

 Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe has angered the late Vice President Simon Muzenda’s family by snubbing the official opening of KwaVaMuzenda Heritage Site last week.

After the Muzenda family had patiently waited for Mugabe for three days, the veteran leader instead snubbed them opting to attend the official opening of the Mucheke Information Centre at Chikato Post Office. The Muzenda family members, government ministers and Great Zimbabwe Officials were let down by Mugabe in the official opening of the heritage site.

Mugabe even chose at one point to plant trees with his wife Grace.

The angry Muzenda family members said it was sad to note that Mugabe chose to attend a low profile event even after earlier indicating he would honour his late deputy. Gutu West MP and family spokesperson, Tongai Muzenda said the family was shocked by Mugabe’s no-show. “It came as a shock to the family.”

“We waited for three days hoping the President would come.To make matters worse nobody explained why the President did not come. We were surprised to see Heritage and Culture Minister Abedninco Ncube coming to the event. My mother was equally shocked. It’s really sad because we expected the President to come. I will take this up because the whole thing emanates from factional battles in the party,”said Muzenda. – STORY CONTINUES BELOW –
ALSO READ – Accidents Across Zimbabwe LIVE Satellite Map

Political analysts concluded that Mugabe, who was in Masvingo last week, for the Zanu PF Annual Conference indicated his lack of respect for the late Vice President and the Karanga people of Masvingo.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ndangariro

    As I recall, is this not the same Simon Muzenda who once declared that “even if ZanuPF decided to put a baboon as a candidate, Zimbabweans would vote for it?”
    Sorry zvikuru that you feel snubbed by Mugabes.

  • Brian

    You Idiot,still licking Mugabes ass in this time and age,what the f@ck does that stupid hut give suffering Zimbabweans,to hell with Muzenda.

  • PFLP-GC

    Muzenda’s wishes were granted. The baboon failed to show up.