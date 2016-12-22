Muzenda Family Attacks Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe has angered the late Vice President Simon Muzenda’s family by snubbing the official opening of KwaVaMuzenda Heritage Site last week.

After the Muzenda family had patiently waited for Mugabe for three days, the veteran leader instead snubbed them opting to attend the official opening of the Mucheke Information Centre at Chikato Post Office. The Muzenda family members, government ministers and Great Zimbabwe Officials were let down by Mugabe in the official opening of the heritage site.

Mugabe even chose at one point to plant trees with his wife Grace.

The angry Muzenda family members said it was sad to note that Mugabe chose to attend a low profile event even after earlier indicating he would honour his late deputy. Gutu West MP and family spokesperson, Tongai Muzenda said the family was shocked by Mugabe’s no-show. “It came as a shock to the family.”

"We waited for three days hoping the President would come.To make matters worse nobody explained why the President did not come. We were surprised to see Heritage and Culture Minister Abedninco Ncube coming to the event. My mother was equally shocked. It's really sad because we expected the President to come. I will take this up because the whole thing emanates from factional battles in the party,"said Muzenda.

Political analysts concluded that Mugabe, who was in Masvingo last week, for the Zanu PF Annual Conference indicated his lack of respect for the late Vice President and the Karanga people of Masvingo.