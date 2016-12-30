My Torment After Sex With My Wife’s Little Sister

I am 31, she is 26 and my wife is 30. We have been happily married for six years with two young boys. I actually met my sister-in-law before my wife as we had a mutual friend, but she was already in a serious relationship.

That ended messily a couple of years ago.

We have always had a laugh at family get-togethers. She was always pretty but lately she’s lost weight, changed her hair and the way she dresses, and become really foxy. She flirted with me all evening at my parents-in-law’s anniversary party.

My wife went to bed early with a headache, and we stayed up drinking and laughing until the early hours. I kissed her good-night, and her eyes held mine and it was electric.

The following weekend she offered to babysit but when it came to it my wife said she was shattered as she’d been up all night with our youngest. I was happy for us to stay in and watch a DVD but she said to go out for a drink with her sister who was feeling a bit down.

We had a wonderful evening, I felt like a teenager again. It didn’t even feel wrong because I had my wife’s blessing. I drove her back her flat and I went in for a coffee, but we couldn’t keep our hands off one another. We had mind-blowing sex like I couldn’t ever remember having with my wife.

I left straight after and told her it must never happen again because I love my wife too much to destroy our marriage. I have avoided her for a month but my head is full of her. I know if the opportunity arises again I will go for it full force and she will too.