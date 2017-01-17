Netone Hikes Bundles Charges

Ray Nkosi |The government backed cellular phone service provider Netone, has also increased its social media bundles charges following a similar move by competitor Econet Wireless last week.

The giant service provider this week changed its unlimited social media bundles to 80 megabytes data for a weekly bundle on popular social media facilities WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter much to the disappointment of users who were beginning to migrate from Econet to Netone.

Netone was beginning to be the people’s preferred data provider with its unlimited daily, weekly and monthly packages which were not being offered by rival Econet who nearly doubled their charges in the price rise frenzy two weeks ago.

Netone has also removed from its bundles packages combo bundles that offered varied offers of combined social media bundles that were favoured by the consumers.

The changes in the charges follow a Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority POTRAZ directive at the end of last year which suggested that the charges were too low leading to massive abuse of social media.

Information and Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira however reversed the price increase directive last week leaving consumers confused how Netone was proceeding with the price adjustments regardless of the Minister’s directive not to have any adjustments on the prices.

While Econet Wireless has issued a statement that it has since reversed the price adjustments, Netone has not yet given an official statement on the matter.