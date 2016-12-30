Nkomo Laid To Rest

War veteran Misheck Nkomo who passed away on Monday and was declared a liberation war hero was laid to rest at the Mashonaland East Provincial Heroes Acre today (Thursday).

The late Nkomo who died at his home in Marondera after a long illness has been described as a selfless son of the soil who sacrificed his life for the liberation of the country.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri who was represented by director in his office Mr Muchemwa Mugwisi says the country should celebrate the contribution Nkomo made to the development of the country.

Provincial officer in the President`s office Gilbert M’dimu says the country has lost a cadre whose contribution is immense.

Born on 5 January 1958 in Mberengwa, Nkomo joined the liberation struggle in 1977 and received his military training at Takawira Two in Chimoio.

Thereafter he stayed at various bases and camps in Mozambique and was among the first group of comrades sent to Lusaka for training in 1979.

In 1981 he joined the President’s department as a security aide and served in various capacities until he was promoted to Chief Communications Officer in charge of Mashonaland East Communications Centre in 2002 where he served until his retirement on medical grounds in 2012. – State Media