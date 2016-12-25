“Nkomo Never Trusted Mugabe”

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Former Zanu PF stalwart Rugare Gumbo has sensationally claimed that the late former Vice President, Joshua Nkomo, never trusted the devisous Robert Mugabe in his entire life.

The emotionally charged former Zanu PF national spokesperson told party supporters at a rally held at Gangararwe Business Centre in Bikita that even regional leaders like Samora Machel and Julius Nyerere did not trust Mugabe.

He described the unity accord as a painful compromise meant to save the lives of the people in Matabeleland after Mugabe had unleashed the ruthless Fifth Brigade to wipe out Ndebele speaking people.

“The late VP Nkomo visited me in Zambia while I was in prison and he asked me who our leader was and I told him it was Mugabe. He never hid his sentiments. He told me Mugabe should not be trusted but I did not listen to what he said. I defended Mugabe instead.Little did I know he would torment us. Even Samora Machel and Julius Nyerere were wary of Mugabe’s shenanigans.As long as that old man is in power,do not expect any change,” said Gumbo.

He also ruled out a possible return to the ruling party.

“Those who think that I will go back to Zanu PF are daydreaming. As Zim PF we formed the party to participate in all elections .There were some misguided individuals from PDP who wanted to cause mayhem in the party but we have since cleared the air,” said Gumbo .