“Norton Will Never Be The Same Again”

By Meluleki Ncube | The die has been cast for the envisaged mass rebuilding of Norton constituency, with the holding of a development summit, the Norton Constituency Strategic Planning workshop at ZIPAM yesterday.

Experts and stakeholders from diverse fields concluded the meeting with resolutions meant to advise the development path suggested by the MP, Hon. Temba Mliswa. The workshop was meant to capacitate the structures of the Norton Advisory Board, an idea of the legislator through which he wants to ensure community participation in development programs.

In a wide-ranging session punctuated by enthusiastic contributions, delegates pledged to tackle the issue of local authority misplacement of priorities head on as it was a major factor in the constituencys underdevelopment.

Auditor-General (AG) Ms Mildred Chiris recently-released report on local authorities for 2015, exposed corruption in most councils. In Norton the audit showed that the council had total employment costs of $3 108 321 out of expenditure of $5 022 069 indicating that employment costs constituted 62 percent in violation of the ministerial directive prescribing a ratio of 30:70 in favour of service delivery.

Issues of title deeds and security of tenure, alternative energy sources, the need for more schools, health facilities and others will be addressed by engaging the relevant authorities within the next two weeks. Prior to those engagements, the four components under the NAB, namely, Norton Sports Council, Norton Business Alliance, Norton Farmers Association and Norton Development Association will each hold meetings to come up with priority areas in their respective fields.

After debating it, the delegates adopted the recently circulated Norton Contituency Strategic Planning document as appropriate to guide Norton constituency’s development strategies.

The ofur ssociations under the Norton Advisory Board will then come up with key priority areas, implementation and report-back timelines.

It was agreed that the development path will follow the ZIMASSET clusters model, so as to plan according to government policy. The strategy is to then locate and lobby for Norton priorities within that framework. However, the ZIMASSET model will not be a straight-jacket in relation to issues and problems unique to Norton constituency. For example, although ZIMASSET locates fish vendors under the Small to Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) umbrella, the fish industry was actually Nortons heartbeat at present, requiring that it be treated in its own unique way.

In his guest presentation to the gathering, Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) Director-General Professor Norman Maphosa, emphasized on the aspect of time management. He said nothing will stop the people of Norton from achieving their aspirations, as long as they set their priorities right.

One of Zimbabwes best young musicians at present, the Norton-based Mbeu and his group, Mhodzi Tribe provided entertainment for the delegates.