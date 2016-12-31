NRZ HORROR: Workers Kicked Out Of Houses

Former National Railways of Zimbabwe employees living at the NRZ Complex along Seke Rd in Harare were last night bundled out of the company houses by the railway company’s security details leaving them to spend the cold rainy night in the open with their families.

Award winning human rights advocate Linda Masarira, herself a former Railways employee released the information to ZimEye.com early this morning.

The full statement reads as follows:

“Last night at ten pm several families were evicted and dumped in the rain at the National Railways of Zimbabwe complex in Harare. These are families of worker’s who haven’t been receiving full salaries for seven years. After committing so much energy and sacrifice to the wholly owned state parastatal all they get is suffering and sorrow instead of salaries.

All their wives and children could receive for their father’s sweat is destitution. These families need a home, their children need an education and they also need proper health care. They deserve a better life and future. They can only have access to this if their parents are paid their dues.

I am deeply hurt by this level of insensitivity by the Zimbabwean government. Zimbabweans deserve better. All working men and women deserve to earn, their families deserve a home and all kids deserve to learn. No one has title deeds to this country. It is for us all.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira”

ZimEye.com is currently following the matter and will provide more details as they unveil. No comment had been received from NRZ bosses at the time of writing.