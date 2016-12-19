Old Foes, Mugabe and Mujuru Meet In Bikita

Government has gazetted the January 21 Bikita West by-election in which President Robert Mugabe and his former vice president Joice Mujuru will lock horns.

The gazette, issued last Friday, also announced the chief elections officer and also gazetted candidates’ names.

The government gazette, published in Statutory Instrument 21, appointed Maxwell Mashavave the constituency elections officer.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Munyaradzi Kereke who was convicted of rape and is currently serving a 10-year jail term.

“The constituency elections officer’s address for purposes of the by-election shall be Bikita Public Service Training Centre, Nyika Growth Point, Bikita,” the gazette says.

Six candidates successfully filed their papers at the Nomination Court that sat at the Masvingo Magistrates’ Courts in November.

The Joice Mujuru-led Zimbabwe People First and Zanu PF’s Beauty Chibaya are touted as frontrunners.

The seat is also being contested by the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA)’s Murdock Chivasa and former MDC MP for the constituency, Heya Shoko, who will be contesting as an independent.

Completing candidates vying for the post is independent candidate Innocent Muzvimbiri and Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ)’s Terrence Makumbo.

Now only a few weeks away, political temperatures have been rising in the constituency which has seen clashes between Mujuru and Zanu PF supporters. Daily News

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Zim PF, NCA and all the other opposition candidate are contesting in these elections because they only pay lip service to the need for democratic reforms. They are like someone in a abusive relationship who complain about the abuse but will do nothing to end it.

    Indeed people like Joice Mujuru were in power for 34 years and saw nothing wrong with the violence and all the other Zanu PF vote rigging shenanigans. She is feverishly trying to woo the disgruntled war veteran thugs who have terrorized the nation to impose the Zanu PF dictatorship to join her Zim PF in the hope that they will do the same for her!

    If any of these opposition were to win the elections and they formed the new government; of course, they will use the same dirty tactics Zanu PF has used against them. And so the circle of violence and vote rigging will continue.

    If anyone is serious about making sure we have free, fair and credible elections, the first in the country’s existence, then we must insist on implementing all the democratic reforms first and only then can we hold elections!

  • Dw

    Perhaps they need someone like you to advise them they are in a world of theie own

  • Zunzanyika

    Sir what you are looking for is something that can not be found, so the best thing for you is to stay away from this debate. You argument does not add value to the challenge of winning an election.

    Win first and let’s see if you will still advocate for those reforms. MDC thought that they were going to win 2013, as they tell people that they actually won the 2008 elections. That is why they did not want to pursue the reforms, they were ready to use the same system to stay in power.
    Well we all know what happened.

  • VanaVedu
  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    True!