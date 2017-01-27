Olinda and Pokello Fight Each Other? | SHOCKING SHOE BATTLE

Showbiz Reporter| Hardly a week after Olinda Chideme stunned many by appearing to copy husband Stunner’s ex girlfriend Pokello’s hairstyle, the cat fight between the two has now progressed to the love of classy shoes.
Once again the latest picture posted by Olinda on Instagram has had tongues wagging. see below:
Constance Mabhande Umm vanhu makuzonyanya. there is nothing special about Pokello. When this lady was posting designer shoes on her instagram from as far back as 2015 noone said anything but today she posts and all of a sudden Pokello’s name is mentioned. Even this hairstyle women have been doing it for ages long before that tape that made everyone know Pokello. I dont see why pple keep puttin her on a pedistal. They are both smart beautiful businesswomen who jus happened to date the same guy at some point chashamisira chii
Memez Mulipo Constance Mabhande tell her to stop it 😂😂😂😂 aka kopa akakopa chete lol
24 January at 15:33 · Like · 8 · Reply
Annie Spears Mapfumo Aka kopa aka kopa chete why are you defending her.olinda akutotsvaga pamuromo.ende ndingafare uka kopa body yake.manje apa watokanganisa your husband will sleep with you achi imaginer poky
24 January at 15:46 · Like · 6 · Reply
Annie Spears Mapfumo Akungoda kudzikisira poky kuti sezvo akachinja hair style acha chinjazve shoes kkkkk forget it.
24 January at 15:48 · Like · 1 · Reply
Ras Tawaz Kambarami kikikk ndabva ndafunga madhinda ndlovu kana rambo (mercedes sibanda)
24 January at 23:43 · Edited · Like · Reply