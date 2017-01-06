Olinda Blasts-Out Apology to Stunner | BREAKING NEWS

“Letting you go.”

Below is her letter in its raw unedited form.

By Olinda Chideme | It is with a heavy heart I need to apologise to my husband. After spending the whole night talking things through and going through “evidence”. I was mistaken. I had one of his very close friends approach me and feed me the wrong information that seemed to have coincidental evidence. It truly seemed like he was in the wrong but he wasn’t. Hence why he found the whole thing funny.

As a woman akaroorwa, I’d like to apologise for the things I said yesterday. The day we got married it was no longer mine but ours. I should know better. I hope he forgives me.But true lesson learnt is that friends come in sheep clothing. Des and I are now working on our marriage and we hope God sees us through. I am sorry to everyone who had their time and emotions wasted. I overreacted, it wasn’t a publicity stunt but a woman who acted as judge , jury and prosecutor and just wanted to hurt him the way I felt hurt. And him being the man that he is he came home still laughing drinking his moet and snap chatting my angry face.

Des murume wangu I am sorry and you are right I should be banned off social media.