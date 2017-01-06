Olinda Blasts-Out Apology to Stunner | BREAKING NEWS

2

STUNNER, Desmond Chidema’s wife, Olinda has published a mass apology following her suicide scare yesterday. Writing on her portal, Olinda poured sorry after sorry. ZimEye readers say the matter which took the nation by storm yesterday is now sure publicity for Stunner since the singer this morning blasted out a song, featuring Nox and titled “Letting you go.” CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN:

Below is her letter in its raw unedited form.

 

By Olinda Chideme | It is with a heavy heart I need to apologise to my husband. After spending the whole night talking things through and going through “evidence”. I was mistaken. I had one of his very close friends approach me and feed me the wrong information that seemed to have coincidental evidence. It truly seemed like he was in the wrong but he wasn’t. Hence why he found the whole thing funny.


As a woman akaroorwa, I’d like to apologise for the things I said yesterday. The day we got married it was no longer mine but ours. I should know better. I hope he forgives me.

But true lesson learnt is that friends come in sheep clothing. Des and I are now working on our marriage and we hope God sees us through. I am sorry to everyone who had their time and emotions wasted. I overreacted, it wasn’t a publicity stunt but a woman who acted as judge , jury and prosecutor and just wanted to hurt him the way I felt hurt. And him being the man that he is he came home still laughing drinking his moet and snap chatting my angry face.

Des murume wangu I am sorry and you are right I should be banned off social media.

  • Cyber Mujibha

    This bitch needs to be on medication…she is raving mad…But good thing truth is out…Chideme idemhe zvaro musvuuganda anochengetwa nemukadzi!!!!

  • tirotiro

    vakutibhowa ava, nxaa tipeiwo fresh news, iye munhu anozvigadzirisa for munhu why??kusvora Mwari the way he made her,manje too bad Olinda will never loook like the models stunner cheated with.hes gonna find a fat model obva ati olinda i want you to be fat again coz im now into fat women, iko komhanya futi kunozvifutisa. shes very silly and stupid degrading herself for a pea brained low life like stunner. olinda you need to get a life my dear, inga wakangwarira mari, wadi kungwarira life yako, chaunonyengerera pana stunner ndashaya, that guy is nothing but celeb wanna be. ipapa tikanyatsotarisisa, orlinda pamwe une hama dzikunyatsotambura, dzikunyatso needer genuine help, not zveka bharanzi ako kauri kuratidza life,sad case chaiyo shame, but who are we to judge, imboita,its your life, isu mambotipa zvekuseka muzuva ranhasi, youve just shown a lot of people who thought they were crazy that they are fine, iwe u r the craziest of crazy