Olinda Chideme LIVE Defense Today | BREAKING NEWS

Grace Kwinjeh | Firebrand Member of Parliament, Priscilla Misihairabwi- Mushonga, is guest on ZimEye LIVE this morning as she blows open the Olinda Chideme matter, explaining it within a broader feminist perspective.

Mushonga has come out guns blazing in support of Olinda, cautioning women, “there is an Olinda in each of us.” Olinda’s story Mushonga says is just a ‘reality show’ of what most women are going through, only difference being their response mechanisms.

Mushonga says she is strong in ‘Team Olinda’, because of the realisation that since time immemorial women have always found coping mechanisms to keep their relationships with their men; this time round through Olinda all emotions, vulnerabilities and pains have been laid bare.

“The anger that’s coming from women as a result of Olinda’s issue is a mirror image of our lives, she speaks to our lives, the anger, betrayal showing out of what we are going through. She has been brave enough to show the world what marriage is all about where at times women are powerless, we have always run after the the other woman.”

Mushonga says Olinda did not run after the other women Stunner is chasing, instead she used a platform she knew he would respond too which is social media, just as other women will alternatively go to the prophet, the pastor or even witch doctors. “That’s why there are love portions,” says the outspoken legislator, “women want to keep their men.”

“To blame her for using social media as her coping mechanism is ridiculous, we all have our coping mechanisms, hers is public use of social media, that is her way, she wants her marriage, she wants her husband, the working strategy is social media, that is what Stunner responds to,” said Mushonga.

