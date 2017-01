Dear Editor,

I heard Olinda contacted the developers of this game after it came out in TechZim, and she wasn’t happy. They recently put a disclaimer. But they still might be taken to court. Here’s the link to the game: https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com.nsho.game.

The online drama involving Zimbabwean Hip Hop artist Stunner and his wife Olindacreated a lot of buzz online. It started on Facebook Live and recently led to Ruveheneko Parirenyatwa’s widely publicised interview on Facebook.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Now the latest development related to it – a mobile video game. N-Sho Tech a developer (likely Zimbabwean) with a list of other Zimbabwean apps on Google Play has created a single player live action game called Olinda’s Revenge. – Techzim