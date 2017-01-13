Olinda Gets Song Blast from Nox | VIDEO

Showbiz Reporter| Barely a week after making up with her husband, Stunner, Olinda has received a song blast from Nox Guni. The vibration features lyrics dedicated to the couple’s tumultuous relationship. It is titled “Wakandivimbisa” and has the best of Nox’s latest foot-bang. SEE BELOW THE VIDEO:

