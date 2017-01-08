Olinda Speaks Again LIVE On ZimEye | BREAKING NEWS

Did Stunner prank Zimbabwe again last night?

ZimEye in the last few hours contacted Stunner following his tiff with his wife, Olinda.



The call was transferred onto our live program when a woman answered Stunner’s cellphone and said she is Olinda speaking. She introduced herself saying she was just coming out of the bathroom and Stunner (Desmond Chideme) could not talk with our reporter but their affair is now sorted.

Since the whole nation has been taken by storm over the two’s affair, we asked her to explain what was going on and she went on to suggest their relationship has since been mended and people should now only worry about their wedding. She was asked on the wedding date to which question she would however not provide an exact date.

Was this truly Olinda speaking not an imposter hired by Stunner?

Some ZimEye news readers say the woman was not Linda and Stunner simply pranked the nation by handing his cellphone over to an unnamed actor so that he stage can cover up. The conversation’s content was however corroborated with a friend, Nomathemba who had traveled from the United Kingdom to assist Olinda at this troublesome time and she in the following interview gave her own account albeit while trying herself to somewhat shield Olinda. We leave you our readers and contributors to make your own conclusions on what is truly taking place. VIDEOS: