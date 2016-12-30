Opposition Parties in New Year’s Eve Coalition Breakthrough

Shamiso Joylene Mtandwa | Opposition parties moved a step further on New Year’s eve to seal a coalition pact that will see them stand united against President Robert Mugabe in the crucial 2018 elections. The ruling Zanu PF party at its last conference held in Masvingo recently endorsed Mugabe as its candidate for the make or break elections.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed earlier today, by 15 parties they affirmed, “To work together with the aim of providing a common platform to create a coalition.”

The opposition parties also been engaged in various discussions on the possibility of forming a broad coalition sponsoring one candidate, in the 2018 elections with the hope to annihilate Zanu PF from the political scene once and for all. Movement for Democratic Change’s Morgan Tsvangirai and Zim People First leader Joice Mujuru have however, been reluctant to work with the other smaller parties publicly labeling them fronts for Mugabe, as well as that they are too small to add value to any coalition.

In a follow up to the meeting that was organised in Cape-Town by an international think-tank, In Transformative Initiative (ITI), to facilitate talks aimed at choosing one opposition candidate to challenge Mugabe, some of the parties have now signed the MOU. The MOU signed today by 15 of Zimbabwe’s opposition parties does not have Tsvangirai or Mujuru in it. Below is the full text;

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AMONGST POLITICAL PARTIES IN ZIMBABWE

PREAMBLE

Cognisant of the monumental crisis facing our motherland Zimbabwe which includes amongst other things a crisis of leadership, economic decline, bad governance, fear and capture of the state, violence and poverty.

Alarmed by the predatory nature of a militarised state whose interests have been conflated with that of the ruling party ZANU PF.

Recognising the unhappy status-quo of a weak and splintered opposition that has so far failed to coordinate a serious response to the Zimbabwean crisis.

Concerned with the crisis in Zimbabwe and desirous of providing leadership to that crisis the political parties below have agreed to work together on the basis of this memorandum.

The parties have therefore agreed as follows;

ARTICLE 1

OBJECTIVES

The objectives shall be the following;

i) To work together as political parties in addressing the Zimbabwean crisis including and in particular in addressing the challenges of leadership, governance, rule of law and economic collapse.

ii) To work together in achieving the establishment of a democratic, peaceful, sustainable Zimbabwe where every citizen lives a happy, fulfilled and prosperous life.

iii) To work together with the aim of providing a common platform to create a coalition.

iv) To engage relevant stakeholders to develop a common vision for Zimbabwe.

v) To engage the Zimbabwean diaspora and the international community including SADC, AU and UN.

ARTICLE 2

PRINCIPLES AND VALUES

The political parties shall be guided by the following principles and values;

i) Respect and equality of all members.

ii) Collective decision making.

iii) Diversity and tolerance.

iv) Non – violence.

v) Equality of all sexes.

vi) Transparency and accountability.

vii) The authentic ethos of the liberation struggle.

viii) Pan Africanism / Hunhu / Ubuntu

ARTICLE 3

ENGAGEMENT OF OTHER POLITICAL PLAYERS

The political parties will work together to engage other political players not part to the initial agreement to ensure total inclusivity of Zimbabwean players.

ARTICLE 4

UNDERTAKING

The political parties undertake to meet at least once a month to further the objectives outlined in this memorandum.

Signed in Harare on this …………………………. Day of December 2016.

……………………………………………………………..Afican Democratic Party (ADP)

……………………………………………………………Democratic Assembly of Restoration and Empowerment (DARE)

…………………………………………………………….Free Zimbabwe Congress (FZC)

…………………………………………………………….Freedom Front (FF)

…………………………………………………………….Mavambo Kusile Dawn (MKD)

………………………………………………………………Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)

………………………………………………………………People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

……………………………………………………………..Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ)

…………………………………………………………….Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ)

……………………………………………………………Transform Zimbabwe (TZ)

………………………………………………………….Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU NDONGA)

………………………………………………………..Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU)

………………………………………………………..Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE)