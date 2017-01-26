Outrage As Hospital Detains Patients Over Maternity Fees

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka | In a shocking move that has been described as callous and insensitive, authorities at Musiso Mission Hospital are detaining patients who have failed to pay bills.

Sources at the Roman Catholic-run hospital revealed to ZimEye.com patients in the maternity section were the most affected.

It is understood patients have been forced to stay in the hospital wards for more than a week after failing to pay the medical bills.

Last week a patient in the maternity section, Pertunia Gwete, was detained at the hospital after failing to pay $90. Gwete said she was detained for more than a week after failing to pay the medical bill.

“I do not work and I have no other means of getting money. If I go out I may run around so that I can raise the money,” said Gwete.

In November last year another patient in the same section nearly died after being detained for more than a week at the hospital -without getting medical assistance.

Provincial Medical Director Amadeus Shamu said it was not proper for the hospital to detain patients over unpaid bills.

“The hospital has to find other means of recovering money. The authorities at the hospital must not detain patients. I will definitely call the matron of the hospital to seek further details on the matter,” said Shamu.

A junior staff member at the hospital said: “What the hospital is doing is a gross violation of human rights,” she said.