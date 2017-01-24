Outrage As Kasukuwere Blocks Football Sponsorship

Terrence Mawawa Masvingo | Soccer fans here have been left in utter disappointment after Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere blocked Masvingo City Council from funding a local football team the Masvingo City FC.

Soccer fans here were hoping Masvingo City FC, wholly funded by the city council, would win promotion in the top flight. However Kasukuwere issued a directive to the local authority -blocking the lucrative sponsorship deal in the process. Sources at the Civic Centre, the council headquarters told ZimEye.com at the weekend that Kasukuwere was afraid the MDC -T dominated local authority would gain political mileage through funding the football team.

Kasukuwere did to state the reason for blocking the funding deal. “It is a political war, Kasukuwere has blocked the funding deal because he is afraid the MDC-T dominate council would score political points ahead of the 2018 polls “claimed the source. Asked for a comment on the matter Masvingo Mayor, Councillor Hubert Fidze was evasive.

“It is true the sponsorship deal for Masvingo City FC was agreed on by the full council management but the minister had other plans so the deal collapsed.We know people are waiting for the return of Premier Soccer League football to Masvingo but sadly our plans could not materialise,”said Fidze.

Angry soccer fans described Kasukuwere as an overzealous politician desperate to please his bosses. “Kasukuwere is keen to please his bosses by thwarting a noble and sincere corporate social responsibility programme.That is the typical Zanu PF ideology.The Zanu PF politicians have an active desire to torment the people of Zimbabwe,”said Masvingo City FC supporter.