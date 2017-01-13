Panicky Zanu PF Fires Officials Ahead of Key Election

BIKITA- The ruling Zanu PF party in Masvingo has fired its councillor and the entire executive for ward 10 in Bikita West constituency ahead of the January 21 by-election.

The councillor Sign Mukanganwi and some of his ward executive members were shown the exit door by the ruling party this week for allegedly sympathising with the Joyce Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First.

Mukanganwi and some of his ward executive members are accused of discouraging villagers from attending Zanu PF rallies at the same time encouraging them to support the Zimbabwe People First political party.

Ironically the Zimbabwe People First political party led by former vice President Mujuru is participating in the polls.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman Amasa Nhenjana confirmed that they had dismissed Mukanganwi and some other party supporters for allegedly switching their loyalty to the Zimbabwe People First.

“We fired people we feel were de-campaigning our party,”said Nhenjana.

“We used to chant Zanu Pf slogans with them at meetings during the day but during the night they support the Zimbabwe People First,”claimed Nhenjana.

“We can not work with such people hence we have relieved them of their duties,”he added.

It could not be established how many people were fired from the ward but sources said that the entire executive was shown the exit door.

“The whole ward had turned to be a Zimbabwe People First ward and we were having problems as Zanu Pf in penetrating the area,”said a source.

Mukanganwi said he had not received an official letter of expulsion but said he had no regrets in quitting Zanu PF.

“I am yet to get the letter of expulsion but after all I have not regrets in leaving Zanu PF ,”he said.

It also emerged this week that Zanu Pf has resorted to vote buying ahead of the polls.

The minister of public service labour and social welfare Prisca Mupfumira and psychomotor activities in Eduction minister Josaya Hungwe have literally camped in Bikita west dishing out food to desperate and hungry villagers.

Nationl Constitutional Assembly Candidate Mardock Chivasa said vote buying was now the order of the day in Bikita West constituency.

“Zanu PF is moving around with food stuffs distributing it to hungry villagers at the same time telling them that they will die of hunger of they do not vote for it,”said Chivasa.

“We have raised the issue with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission but nothing has been done,”claimed Chivasa.

Villagers in Bikita West constituency go to the polls on January 21 to choose a legislator for the area.

The Zimbabwe People First , opposition political parties and independent candidates have vowed to wrestle the seat from Zanu PF

Six candidates are participating in the polls. Zanu PF will wind up its campaign next Wednesday when acting President Mphelekezela Mpoko is expected to address a star rally.

Zimbabwe People First leader Joyce Mujuru is also expected to hold a star rally in the constituency before the election date.

The Bikita west seat fell vacant following the conviction of Munyaradzi Kereke for raping his 13 year old niece.