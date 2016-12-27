Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Mocked At Christmas

Celebrated Nigerian preacher, Chris Oyakhilome has been mocked by a UK based preacher.

Oyakhilome who recently divorced his wife of decades, had posted a message promising protection for his followers saying, “I declare the protection of Psalm 91 over you and your family….” and proceeded with a direct quotation from the book of Psalms 91.

While hundreds of people on social networking website, Facebook rushed to type the usual “Amen,” others criticised. One Scotland based preacher Howard Nyoni fired at Pastor Chris saying, “how on earth was your marriage not protected?”

He continued, “this false preacher is taking millions to hell with his false gospel of money. Nowhere in the bible did Jesus Christ preach the nonsense this confused preacher is preaching. A simple question.

“Why did his god not protect his marriage? Maybe he didn’t read rhapsody of lies? Maybe he didn’t sow a seed? May be he didn’t go to the healing school? Why?”

Was Nyoni right in attacking Oyakhilome?