Pasuwa Has Not Been Fired At All, ZIFA President Speaks | BREAKING NEWS

By Simba Chikanza| Warriors coach, Kalisto Pasuwa was rumoured to have quit his job on Tuesday, according to a South African publication, KickOff. But ZimEye.com has been told there is no truth at all in the report. ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa told ZimEye Pasuwa has not been fired.

He added saying Pasuwa has neither resigned. “No it’s not true,” said Chiyangwa.

He continued saying, “You will notice everywhere there is a war, Pasuwa being ambushed, people saying, “Batai munhu uyu!”

“I was in Johannesburg, I have only just arrived. I have not even seen the Head Of Delegation’s report… spoke to the Head Of Delegation (via phone) and he said to me ‘we are now flying back’.

“This is how things work: you wait for a briefing from the head of delegation, he is the one to tell me if there is anything else.”

Chiyangwa added complaining that Pasuwa is being attacked for his performance at this cup but people are disregarding his successes at other matches. “What about all the other matches Pasuwa led such as in Cote D’ivoire where he drew, in Cameroon where he drew – all those are big teams. Even when he fought Algeria which has now withstood Senegal,” Chiyangwa said.

The ZIFA boss criticised people who “speak before they have thoroughly exhausted introspection into where Pasuwa came from.”

The Warriors’ third appearance at the continental showpiece came to a premature end on Monday following their disappointing 4-2 defeat to Tunisia, meaning the Zimbabweans managed just a single point from their three Group B games in Gabon, the KickOff report said.

It continued stating that, so woeful were the Warriors at the back this week that they conceded four first-half goals against the Tunisians, with the centre-back pairing of Elisha Muroiwa and Costa Nhamoinesu putting in shambolic displays.

Though Pasuwa has come under criticism for his team selections, he has also had numerous personal battles in the job, most notably going for as many as nine months without being paid by ZIFA.

The 46-year-old oversaw the Warriors’ successful AFCON 2017 qualification campaign following his appointment two years ago, after leading local giants Dynamos on a majestic run of four league titles in a row.

Zimbabwe are due to leave Gabon today.