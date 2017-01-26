PASUWA LATEST: Aftermath

ZimEye.com brings our valued readers and contributors the latest on Warrior’s Coach Callisto Pasuwa.

ZimEye can reveal as before, that the legend has not resigned at all contrary to what the state media claimed yesterday. ZimEye was first to reveal the official position on Pasuwa’s future and his decision to stay put despite angry calls for him to step down.

A quiet but confident Pasuwa touched down in Harare yesterday flanked by his team. The only change in the team as announced by ZIFA was that The Warriors’ captain Willard Katsande has stepped down.

A strong Pasuwa passed through the barriers at Harare International airport refusing to speak to journalists his official position having been communicated to ZimEye by ZIFA bosses. He announced that Katsande has dropped from international football following the team’s loss to Tunisia.

Pasuwa said Katsande approached him on the decision to quit the Warriors and concentrate on club career, but he advised the 31-year-old to reconsider his decision.

Pasuwa said Katsande’s experience was still needed, especially with the 2019 qualifiers approaching in June.

“I think he is one guy who has been a pillar in the team,” he said. “He has been giving guidance to the players and I think maybe he needs to reconsider his decision and come back for another dance with the Warriors,” he told the state media.

Zimbabwe was beaten by Tunisia, the latter which was however withstood by Algeria which was Zimbabwe’s match. Commentators say this factor show that the warriors are strong and their loss may likely have been due to mere bad luck.