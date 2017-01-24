Pasuwa Out – Zulu

By Phillip Zulu | The humiliating loss to Tunisia in the last group stage game in the AFCON is testament of our paucity of how the game works at that level both as players and coaches. Looking through this carnage, the football debris of the worst kind- the aftermath of this inferno has got to be soberly attended to with honesty and pragmatism. The display, the general patterns of play, the technical and tactical abilities and knowledge of the game at this level can best be described as below average and an extension of egos by some pub revelers, alcoholic addicts and social nostalgic folks who clamour and over talk about having kicked a ball somewhere in their tender ages.

This is the Eureka moment to all those that have constantly accused me of not being patriotic with my excessive criticism of these poor players who have by-passed the learning process of basic football. I have been called names, jealousy, etc, but no i love my country and anything that i have critiqued, questioned and rebuked, is out of devotion to the game of football more than sour grapes. We deserve better but with the way things are going it will be a herculean hurdle to bring sanity and steady progress to the emancipation of the beautiful game in our nation. Forget about local coaches, Pasuwa included, they need a big wake up from their deep slumber in terms of re-learning the game. They need to re-visit their CPD, continuous professional development in football is a pre-requisite and not a luxury. Any soul out there with a decent knowledge of the game should be troubled and seriously disturbed. We have by far a better group of young boys here in UK playing for professional academies, they definitely could have made a huge difference. The current squad is not good enough save for a few four guys out there, namely Musona, Khama, Nakamba and Kadewere.