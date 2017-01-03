PICTURE-GUNSHOT HORROR: Man Shoots Self While Fleeing Abduction

By Nhau Mangirazi| A Kariba man escaped death by a whisker while battling an abduction, a report by the local Admore Mbonda says.

There was drama when Mr James Mackenzie, who is Bush Safaris Director escaped death narrowly close to his Nyamhunga house.

James Mackenzie was tipped off that he was being stalked by armed men. He said unknown men tried to kidnap him. The said the men followed him from Batonga to Chawara road but they couldn’t get closer to him as it was in the location hence the kidnap failed.

Yesterday at around 9 pm he alleges that he saw two men he claims were holding guns with a blue light at his house and suspected that they were after him. He then took his 458 Bruno fire arm for self defense but due to panic he shot himself once on the left shoulder and the armed men disappeared following hearing the gun shot.

He was quickly taken to Kariba Hospital where he is receiving treatment.