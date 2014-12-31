PICTURES: Bulawayo Prophet Uses Mermaid Powers to Heal – Sources

Bulawayo Pumula South based spiritual Pentecostal worshippers have said their Bishop and founder uses mermaid powers to heal congregants and would be church members.

According to a source privy to the goings on in the church hierarchy who refused to be named, ‘the church leader consults so called mermaids, and this is usually done close to water sources. The healing process is all done with bottled water as per instructions from the so called water- human like creatures.

Visiting Pumula South every evening, near where the Prophet does his healing sessions, one would mistake the place for a bottling company dumpsite, as the fortune teller uses bottles to (as claimed) break all evil chains and bondages that may be causing suffering to church members and would be members.

This reporter captured one of the members in action, and talking to a bottle which was half- full of something that looked like water. “Yimi yimi , Nkululeko… ngifuna imali yami le mota yami olayo masinyane… ngiyayifuna kusasa… kusasa… ilanga lingakatshoni!” shouted the man in a navy blue suit while shaking the bottle and breaking it against a big stone just opposite Bulawayo Heroes acre, along Khami road.

Asked what he was doing, the man replied, “None of your business ndoda. Uthunyiwe yini!” he shouted, before leaving the broken bottle on top of another heap of broken flagons.

The development has roped in beverages company, Delta. According to a Delta official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the company visited the area anticipating that their bottles were being broken, but only to find that they were all non-returnable and many were being imported.

The pint sized prophet Ngwenya, kept postponing appointments with ZimEye, for a comment on whether it is true that he uses mermaid powers. His close security also kept rescheduling appointments for this journalist, as they were said to be always busy with clients from SA and Botswana, who will have come to be served by the alleged mermaid powers.

Several people, who stay in Pumula South near the place where Prophet Ngwenya conducts his sessions, confirmed that the man of the cloth uses so called “powers” which are water sourced.

Another congregant, Ms Sibongile Nkiwane, told this journalist that she was helped by the powers to recover her passport and goods which were stolen at the Botswana boarder. “I was just told to buy one of our bottles, and I wrote what I wanted on a piece of paper before putting it inside the bottle and telling the bottle what I want and hit it against others. In three days, I was called to go and collect my disappeared goods at a place in Kelvin industrial area where I found all my belongings even though they were opened, but I recovered them all,” she boasted.