PICTURES: Manyenyeni’s Evil Kick Out Vendors Operation

Vendors have remained on the streets in defiance of a 48-hour ultimatum issued by Harare City Council last week, with the council under Mayor Ben Manyenyeni now starting ‘Operation Kick Out Vendors.’

Council banned food vending last Tuesday in a bid to arrest an outbreak of typhoid, which has so far killed two people in Mbare.

The disease has since spread to other suburbs like Glen View and Budiriro and one case has so far been confirmed in Mutare.

Government on Monday said there were no new cases reported in Harare.

Municipal police were seen yesterday trying to engage vendors to leave the streets, without success.

Some vendors told journalists that they were now used to the “cat-and-mouse game” with council officials, while others claimed they paid municipal cops bribes to sell their goods without hustles.

“The problem we have with council is that if they confiscate our stuff, we know we will always get our goods back but after giving them a bribe. So we are just waiting to see if they will be coming today,” said Tinashe Chikomo.

Another illegal food vendor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, vowed to remain on the streets, describing the council ultimatum as an empty threat.

“We are very aware of the ban made against us, but this is not the first time we are being chased away from the streets and for us it has become a game we enjoy,” said the vendor.

“They are fully aware that we belong on the streets.”

Council tried to remove some vendors at Market Square yesterday, but stopped because of heavy rains that pounded the capital. Several vendors were seen freely selling fruits and other wares along Robert Mugabe Way.

Last week, the vendors claimed they were not solely to blame for the outbreak of typhoid, blaming the Harare City Council for failing to collect garbage and to provide clean portable water to residents.

Council acting spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme told The Herald that although the 48-hour ultimatum had since expired, the vendors would be removed from the streets without fail.

“The order still stands. We are going to implement it in earnest,” he said.