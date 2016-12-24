SHOCK PICTURES: Mugabe Grandpa Minister Marries 23 Year Old Beauty

Matebeland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cain Mathema (70) on Thursday walked down the aisle with 23 year-old Bathabetsoe Nare, who becomes the third woman the Zanu PF politician has married in his life.

Mathema says his older wife’s private parts are “too wide” – CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.



The event happened at a private ceremony in Bulawayo. The controversial Zanu PF politician was over the moon as he took to the dance floor with his new wife.

“Congratulations to my friend former class mate Bathabetsoe Nare she is now formally and legally Mrs Mathema, gal usungu Mrs Minister wishing you well in your marriage in the political circle, angikwesabeli u studied politics for four years! Your Marriage has taught me that love surely conquers ol obstacles,” wrote one Adele Mcilo, a friend to Nare in a Facebook post.

Nare recently graduated from Midlands State University (MSU) with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management.

She was on Work Related learning at Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in 2014 where Mathema operated from, raising speculation the two met while she was on attachment.

Mathema, one of President Robert Mugabe’s most loyal aides, was in 2009 dragged to court for failing to take care of his third wife’s three children.

The third wife, Musa Ncube had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated by the government official at 20. – State Media