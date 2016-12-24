SHOCK PICTURES: Mugabe Grandpa Minister Marries 23 Year Old Beauty

13

Matebeland North Provincial Affairs Minister Cain Mathema (70) on Thursday walked down the aisle with 23 year-old Bathabetsoe Nare, who becomes the third woman the Zanu PF politician has married in his life.

Mathema says his older wife’s private parts are “too wide” – CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

The event happened at a private ceremony in Bulawayo. The controversial Zanu PF politician was over the moon as he took to the dance floor with his new wife.

“Congratulations to my friend former class mate Bathabetsoe Nare she is now formally and legally Mrs Mathema, gal usungu Mrs Minister wishing you well in your marriage in the political circle, angikwesabeli u studied politics for four years! Your Marriage has taught me that love surely conquers ol obstacles,” wrote one Adele Mcilo, a friend to Nare in a Facebook post.

Nare recently graduated from Midlands State University (MSU) with an honours degree in Politics and Public Management.

She was on Work Related learning at Bulawayo’s Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in 2014 where Mathema operated from, raising speculation the two met while she was on attachment.

Mathema, one of President Robert Mugabe’s most loyal aides, was in 2009 dragged to court for failing to take care of his third wife’s three children.

The third wife, Musa Ncube had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated by the government official at 20. – State Media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Chatunga

    Uyu tichamukwirira hedu uyu!!!

  • Pidigori

    For those still in doubt, here are the true hallmarks of what we call peadophilia on display in broad daylight and in typical fashion. One would be forgiven to question why a 23yr old would honestly marry someone older than her own father but that’s how crazy our world has become. Yes, we’re all blinded by the fact that she is educated enough to have the capacity to make sane decision but behold, the little girl needs help…seriously for that matter…..I for one, am personally not under any slightest illusion that this is the case. Hunger can manifest all sorts of unimaginable consequences but there you have it. Thatata Mr Matema…!

  • Mina Makoti

    For Mathema, it’s a mission accomplished. Remember when he told his wife that he wanted a virgin because the wife’s private parts re “too wide.”
    http://nehandaradio.com/2009/09/11/sex-starved-governor-says-he-wants-virgin/

  • sindoooraaniket

    Let the teenage gold-digger amass wealth from that grandpa and get her ‘opening’ needs satisfied by those in her age group.

  • TJINGABABILI

    IT’S ZANUPF CULTURE! QUIZ : WHO ELSE MARRIED HIS “GRANDDAUGHTER! LEADING FROM THE FRONT!

  • Mbuva Yesango

    Jealous, jealous bafana

  • FreeZim

    It’s the money honey

  • Shingi Sabvu

    This is exactly what is happening everyday all over the world and I think we need to applaud the old man because he had made it public. Old men are preying on teen girls day and night and they never do this in open places, so for all men to play dumb and call Minister Mathema names is something else, and I don’t think he found that girl virgin , obvious someone young or old had done her before. So let us dwell on newsworthy stories.

  • Mudzidzisi Ticha Bernard

    You will pay the price for your stupidity young lady.Those ministers are not as rich as you may think.Just wait for Zanu pf to loose power & reality will teach you a good lesson.

  • olyola

    Mathema is sick in his head.I know his ex wife Musa she is a good woman.,beautiful kids I feel sorry for his daughter Suku.

  • big

    If she loves him, let it be. If she is a gold digger, let it be. Its entirely her decision. People should not have hard feelings. People should celebrate coz this has been openly done, proper marriage and wedlock.

  • big

    Its better than selling her body to him for money and gifts as is happening with even younger sisters today. Do not ignore that fact. If an old man fancies much younger women is it not better for him to come out in the open and marry, rather that have arrangements with them where they meet in hotels, lodges etc and have casual sex for rewards like cash, favors, gifts etc??? We know college and varsity girls are offering sex in “smart ways” to very old tycoons in exchange for various favors.

  • Madzibaba

    Sad…..my profile pic says it all