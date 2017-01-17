Police Hunt For Nude Teen Video Producer

Joylene Mtandwa | Reports from Gwanda indicate that police are on the hunt for persons who recorded a video of a teenage girl who was being forced to do laundry while naked by a wife who caught her in bed with her husband.

The nineteen year old girl who it has since emerged is a high school student appears in the videos recorded by several people, in tears as she is ordered by an angry woman, who does not appear in any of the videos, to wash the bed linen and clothing she had used while having sex with the woman’s husband.

Witnesses who spoke to ZimEye.com said that the girl arrived at the man’s house apparently being delivered by a “sister” who is a known “lady of the night” for an afternoon session with the man while the wife was away.

The wife acting on a tip off, returned home unexpectedly and found the two in bed with the girl in her birthday suit in her matrimonial bed. The husband is reported to have fled the scene living the girl at the mercy of the angry wife.

The wife stripped the girl naked and ordered her out of the house to wash the linen outside in the open resulting in neighbours and by passers stopping over to enjoy the “drama” and recorded videos of the girl doing the laundry naked.

Unprintable words are heard being said to the girl on the videos by both the wife and members of the public. Sources who claim to know the girl told ZimEye.com that the girl has since disappeared from the Gwanda community and her whereabouts have not yet be established.

Police in Gwanda would not confirm nor deny the incident saying that investigations are underway and if there are valid facts enough to warrant the arrest of the culprits will be brought to book soon.

Human rights activists on social media he strongly condemned the dehumanizing reaction from the wife.