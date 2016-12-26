Poly Lecturer Fails To Pay Maintenance

A Lecturer at the Bulawayo Polytechnic College was dragged to court after failing to pay $240 maintenance arrears.

Ms Patience Dube took her ex husband Washington Dube of Nguboyenja suburb to court saying the lecturer has not been paying maintenance for the past three months.

The court ordered Dube to pay $80 per month in October this year for his two-year old son.

“I was granted $80 a month maintenance by the court but the respondent decided not to pay the money for three consecutive months. I`m not employed and l need the money to bring up the child. I wish the money can be garnished from Dube`s salary,” said Ms Dube.

The lecture did not attend the court.

Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya granted Ms Dube a garnishee order starting from next month.

“The money will be garnished from the respondent`s salary. The garnishee order is further directed to deduct $240,” said Mr Tashaya. – State Media