President Mugabe Is Back

President Robert Mugabe has arrived back home from his annual traditional vacation.

President Mugabe and the First Lady Grace Mugabe were met at the Harare International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Cabinet Ministers Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Ignatious Chombo and Dr Christopher Mushohwe, Harare Metropolitan Resident Minister Miriam Chikukwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Cde Misheck Sibanda, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba and Service Chiefs among others.

President Mugabe said he had a fruitful engagement with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jing Ping and the Chinese promised to assist Zimbabwe in various projects. – State Media