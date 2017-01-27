President Mugabe Is Back

1

President Robert Mugabe has arrived back home from his annual traditional vacation.
President Mugabe and the First Lady Grace Mugabe were met at the Harare International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Cabinet Ministers Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Ignatious Chombo and Dr Christopher Mushohwe, Harare Metropolitan Resident Minister  Miriam Chikukwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Cde Misheck Sibanda, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services  George Charamba and Service Chiefs among others.

President Mugabe said he had a fruitful engagement with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jing Ping and the Chinese promised to assist Zimbabwe in various projects. – State Media

  • haiwawo

    Who cares? He useless when he is away and even more useless when he is here.

    Hapachina munhu apa. Yangova puppet for Grace and all those in the party who benefit from the chaos which he presides over as a mere figurehead. That is why he is all bluster and no action while the mismanagement, corruption and internecine war in his party escalate. .