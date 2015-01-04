PROPHECY: Mugabe’s Exact Death Date, and Grace Mugabe’s Shocking Doom

16


Controversial but hugely popular Malawian prophet, Austin Liabunya, has predicted the supposed pending demise of President Robert Mugabe announcing the exact date when Mugabe will be off the face of the earth.

Liabunya vocalised that Mugabe will be one with the earth by the 31st December 2015 as he also sounded the supposed end of Grace Mugabe’s political career who she said she will bequeath all her ill-gotten wealth to the public as she expends it in political campaigns.

According to the online Malawi publication, the Maravi Post, Liabunya once again predicted at a New Year’s day service that Mugabe would pass away this year.

This is not the first time that the maverick prophet has predicted the end of Mugabe in his controversial prophecies that have left a bad taste in the mouths of both friends and foes of the Zimbabwean strongman.

Mugabe, who is currently on his annual leave in the Far East, has on many occasions in the past 10 years been falsely, and sometimes maliciously reported to have passed away.

The persistent rumours around the health and life of the relatively fit, and often funny nonagenarian, once led him to say in jest that according to his enemies he had died and resurrected several times more than Jesus Christ.

The Maravi Post reported Liabunya saying during his New Year’s Day service in Lilongwe that Mugabe’s biological clock would stop ticking this year.

“About Zimbabwe, the man of God said Robert Mugabe’s biological clock will not tick beyond this year (2015). During the night of cross-over service, the man of God said Zimbabwe will then be restored and that it will be in the top five of the richest countries in Africa.

“About Grace Mugabe who joined politics, he said she will never win in Zimbabwe’s politics (presumably the leadership of the country), saying she is being forced to join politics to protect their ill-gotten wealth.

“On this, the man of God said it will be good for Grace Mugabe to contest so that she should give the wealth back to the citizens of Zimbabwe during the campaign period,” the Maravi Post reported.

Liabunya is a controversial figure who has attracted a huge following in Malawi over the past few years, after allegedly predicting political events in the country accurately.

His followers claim that he correctly predicted that former Malawian President Joyce Banda would be defeated in the country’s 2014 elections.

  • stidza7

    haiwavo, zvino 31 Dec igore rino here, Siirai zvemweya wekufemesa kumusiki, and unogona kutanga kufa iwe uchisiya baba chatunga varipo and going strong. Lets pray for a better country not the death of an individual

  • Baba Chatunga

    Taura hako. Machancers eshoko ramwari aya. Kunongotaurwa nezvenhamo nekufa kwevanhu kana nezverugare nebudiriro. Sad indeed!

  • Peaceful Zimbo

    Why should you blow trumpets about someone’s death? Didn’t Jesus Christ said, ” no one knows the day and time except the father” Prophets of doom. Shame on you. We are Zimbabweans we do not celebrate death of anyone, that’s who we are and its not pleasing to us to hear someone saying that. That’s not good news to us Mr Prophet

  • Bishop

    His a clone

  • Bishop

  • sekuru murehwa

    no one knows the day and time, prophet is now lost. death is for the almighty to judge. read yo bible and prophesy on justice issues and help people repent. keep this crap to yourself

  • Tino

    Prophet please siyanai nezvekufarira kufa kwevanhu..you are lost ..repent

  • Rangwani Mutsikaziso

    I am not a Mugabe fan but this business of praying for and wishing for someone to die is alien to Zimbabweans….but then Matibhiri and Liabhunya are both Malawians..

  • Disqus

    So the prophets who are not of doom, which dates can they accurately predict? The ones you regard as true ones, what is it that they prpphecy at all?

  • Disqus

  • Anna

    Let everyone put themselves in the shoes of Mugabe’s children, how would you feel if people predict the death of your father all the time.when prophet Isaiah was told about the death of Hezekia by God, he went to tell him face to face and the reason why God sent a prophet was to tell Hezekia to put his house in order.I thank God for prophets, probably God wants you to pray for him or God wants you to go and preach to him but l do not think it is fair talking about someone’s death all the time.My daddy is almost Mugabe’s age l always pray for God to keep him he is my daddy l love him. If anyone tells me that he is going to die that will break my heart. So please let us stop hurting his children. God loves him as much as He loves you and me. I am not writing this as a politician but a child of God who is trying to see things with the eyes of God.

  • jonjo

    mhata yake munhu uyu.,he should concetrate on how many bakayawo are left to his manyasarande,to hell with this satan,n’anga in sheep’s skin

  • jonjo

  • Messenger Of God

    God Bless you my sister and your daddy AMEN. Messenger Of God

  • Jamie Jackson

    Fakeass prophets busy prophesizing peoples death instead of getting their butts busy proclaim the good gospel of God and at least teach the God’s prophecies and that would had have been so nice, but Mugabe wont make it the other year, Mugabe’s wife this and that, what are you profiting on Mugabe’s healthy as you being a Malawian any were? why don’t you prophecy the floods that are happening in Malawi? Mr prophet, you are not working for the God of Universe.. you are of Devil. Matter of fact I don’t believe you, TB Joshua and your fellow HELL Homeboys that your works, your visions are of from The God Of The Universe.. Lastly thank Anna and Peaceful Zimbo for your beautiful intelligent ideas, we all appreciate that.. ngiyaphire.

  • steve blomefield

    if this is austin moses, he predicted mugabe would die between 2015 and 2017 if you check the zimeye interview with him at timing 12.50. His prophecy of the tree falling was in a way correct as Mujuru’s tree fell in that time period and her political symbol is the tree. Yet all these guys have a 50/50 accuracy. If they are correct or incorrect so what?